Maruti Suzuki Sets Record With Over 5.85 Lakh Vehicles Dispatched by Rail in 2025

NEW DELHI, India — Maruti Suzuki India Limited said it dispatched more than 5.85 lakh vehicles by rail in 2025, marking its highest-ever annual rail movement and an 18 percent increase over 2024, as the automaker steps up its push toward greener logistics.

The company said the share of rail transport in its outbound logistics has risen sharply over the past decade, increasing from 5.1 percent in 2016 to 26 percent in 2025. The shift has helped reduce carbon emissions, cut oil consumption and ease road congestion, according to the automaker.

“The year 2025 marks our highest-ever rail dispatch, with over 5.85 lakh units,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “During the year, we strengthened our green logistic efforts through two landmark events – the inauguration of India’s largest automobile in-plant railway siding at our Manesar facility, and second was we dispatched vehicles by rail to Kashmir valley through the world’s highest railway arch bridge over Chenab River, a first by any automobile manufacturer.”

Takeuchi said the company aims to further increase the use of rail transport in the coming years. “Our mid-term goal is to increase rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 percent by FY2030-31, contributing to India’s net-zero ambition by 2070,” he added.

Since the 2014–15 fiscal year, Maruti Suzuki has transported more than 28 lakh vehicles by rail from 22 destinations, servicing over 600 cities across India through a hub-and-spoke model. The company currently operates more than 45 flexi-deck rakes, each capable of carrying around 260 vehicles per trip.

In 2025, rail dispatches from the company’s in-plant railway sidings at its Gujarat and Manesar facilities accounted for 53 percent of its total rail shipments.

The automaker said it has adopted a comprehensive “Circular Mobility” approach to sustainability, aimed at reducing its carbon footprint across the entire vehicle lifecycle, from design and manufacturing to logistics and end-of-life vehicle management.

The company said it continues to promote railways as a more sustainable and efficient mode of vehicle transportation as part of its broader environmental strategy. (Source: IANS)