U.S. Business Delegation Seeks Deeper Collaboration With India in Aerospace and Technology

MUMBAI, India — A high-level U.S. business delegation has called for expanded collaboration with India across sectors including aerospace, advanced manufacturing, telecommunications, green energy, and infrastructure, as both countries look to capitalize on a recently announced bilateral trade agreement.

The World Trade Center Mumbai said it hosted the delegation as part of an initiative aimed at strengthening engagement between U.S. and Indian businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, startups, and exporters. The discussions focused on building partnerships and investment linkages following the announcement of the India–U.S. trade deal.

Senior representatives from the Seattle region highlighted opportunities for cooperation in aviation and advanced manufacturing. Officials said plans are underway to develop a sustainable aviation fuel hub and encouraged participation from international partners, including Indian companies.

Delegation members also pointed to opportunities to expand air cargo and passenger connectivity between India and the U.S. India currently ranks as one of Seattle’s larger air cargo trade partners, with more than 277,000 passengers traveling between the two markets, underscoring the potential for deeper trade and services integration.

Organizers said the recent trade agreement aims to scale bilateral trade in goods and services to $500 billion by 2030. In addition, industry leaders emphasized the need to significantly increase capital flows from the U.S. to India, which they said would improve market access for Indian exporters and support higher investment levels across key sectors.

The event was organized in collaboration with Indian and U.S. industry bodies and brought together more than 35 senior leaders from business, real estate, technology, aviation, and related fields. More than 1,000 industry representatives participated, including entrepreneurs from micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, with the program featuring structured business-to-business meetings designed to facilitate concrete partnerships.

Organizers said the discussions reflected growing momentum in U.S.–India economic ties and a shared interest in long-term collaboration across high-growth and strategic industries. (Source: IANS)