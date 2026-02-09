Vaishnaw Seeks Strong U.S. Participation in India AI Impact Summit 2026

NEW DELHI, India — Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said he is looking forward to strong participation from the United States in the upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026, following a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

The meeting focused on strengthening strategic ties between the two countries, with particular emphasis on semiconductors, electronics manufacturing and supply chain resilience. Vaishnaw said the discussions also covered cooperation in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

“Good meeting with Sergio Gor, U.S. Ambassador to India. Discussed strengthening our strategic ties, with a focus on semiconductors, electronics manufacturing and supply chain resilience,” Vaishnaw said in a social media post. “Look forward to strong participation from the U.S. in the AI Impact Summit 2026,” he added.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held from February 16 to 20, has received strong interest from participants around the world and is expected to be the largest global AI summit to date. India is set to host the first-ever global AI summit in the Global South at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Vaishnaw has earlier said that leading information technology companies have developed more than 200 sector-specific artificial intelligence models, many of which are expected to be launched during the summit. He also noted that investments of nearly $70 billion are already flowing into the AI infrastructure layer, with the potential to double by the conclusion of the event.

According to the minister, AI talent development will be scaled up by extending AI infrastructure and industry-aligned curricula to 500 universities, aimed at building a strong and sustainable talent pipeline for the sector.

Vaishnaw also referred to recent interactions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industry leaders, developers and innovators across the AI value chain, including models, applications and infrastructure. He said these engagements reflect steady progress in India’s AI ecosystem and a clear focus on deployment-led solutions.

The summit week will feature more than 500 curated events across venues including Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, enabling parallel leader-level dialogues, exhibitions and outcome-oriented sessions. The AI Impact Expo will host over 840 exhibitors from country pavilions, central ministries, state governments, industry, startups and research institutions, showcasing AI solutions with demonstrated real-world impact. IndiaAI is also expected to present updates on the country’s foundational AI model initiatives. (Source: IANS)