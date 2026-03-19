BMW Group India to Raise Prices by Up to 2% Starting April 1

NEW DELHI — BMW Group India said Thursday it will increase prices by up to 2% across its BMW and MINI model ranges, effective April 1, 2026, citing rising logistics and material costs along with a depreciating rupee.

The company said the price adjustment is intended to offset input cost pressures while maintaining product and service standards.

“This recalibration ensures we continue to deliver the uncompromising performance, cutting-edge innovation, and world-class service that our customers expect,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India.

Brar added that the company continues to set new benchmarks in India’s luxury automotive segment, supported by strong demand and a record product portfolio.

BMW Group India said its financial services arm will continue offering customized financing plans, including attractive monthly installments, reduced interest rates on select models, assured buy-back options, and flexible end-of-term plans.

The company’s locally produced lineup includes the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5, BMW X7, BMW M340i, and BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase.

It also offers a range of premium and performance vehicles, including the BMW i5, BMW i7, BMW i7 M70, BMW iX, BMW Z4 M40i, BMW M2 Coupe, BMW M2 CS, BMW M4 Competition, BMW M4 CS, BMW M5, and BMW M8 Competition Coupe.

BMW Group India recently reported its best-ever annual performance, with car sales reaching 18,001 units in 2025, marking a 14% year-over-year increase that outpaced growth in India’s luxury car segment.

Electric models such as the BMW i7 and BMW iX1 led their respective categories, with the iX1 becoming the highest-selling premium electric vehicle in the country.

Long wheelbase models also saw strong traction, with sales rising 162% year over year to 8,608 units. (Source: IANS)