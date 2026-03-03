Jio Platforms Appoints Dan Bailey as President to Lead Global Expansion

MUMBAI, India — Jio Platforms Limited on Tuesday appointed telecom and finance veteran Dan Bailey as President, signaling a sharper push to expand the company’s business beyond India.

Bailey will be based in London and will lead the company’s international business initiatives. He will report to Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, and will join the Executive Committee of Jio Platforms, the company said.

Bailey brings more than 35 years of experience spanning consulting and investment banking, with senior leadership roles at major global financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, HSBC, and Schroders/Citi. Most recently, he served as chairman of Deutsche Bank’s telecom, media and technology practice, advising companies and investors on large telecom transactions and other deals.

The appointment comes as Jio looks to broaden its reach in global markets. At its recent annual general meeting, the company said its next phase of growth would extend beyond India after building digital platforms and technologies over the past decade that helped expand connectivity and access across the country.

Akash Ambani said Bailey has advised Jio for years and played an important role in its growth.

“He has spent his career at the centre of the global telecom and technology ecosystem and brings deep relationships, strategic insights, and a strong understanding of the industry’s complexity,” Ambani said.

Bailey said he has long admired what Jio has built in India, citing the scale and speed of its growth and its impact on people’s lives.

“I am delighted to be joining Akash and the team and cannot wait to get started,” he said. (Source: IANS)