Sunil Bharti Mittal to Step Down as Airtel Africa Chairman in July

NEW DELHI — Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Bharti Mittal will step down as Chairman of Airtel Africa following the company’s annual general meeting in July 2026, the telecom firm said Wednesday.

The company also announced that Gopal Vittal will take over as Non-Executive Chairman from the same date, marking a leadership transition at the Africa-focused business.

Mittal has chaired Airtel Africa since its listing in 2019, with the board crediting him for guiding the company through its growth phase and strengthening its position in global markets.

Vittal, currently a non-executive director at Airtel Africa and a veteran in the telecom industry, has been nominated for the role by the controlling shareholder in line with existing agreements.

As part of the broader leadership reshuffle, Shravin Bharti Mittal will assume the role of Deputy Chairman. The company said his appointment is aimed at ensuring continuity with the promoter group while strengthening coordination between the board, Airtel Money operations, and the company’s headquarters in Dubai.

In a separate development, board member Annika Poutiainen will retire at the conclusion of the July AGM after more than seven years of service.

Mittal said it was the right time to step aside and expressed confidence in the company’s leadership and future direction.

“I want to extend my thanks to the Board of Airtel Africa for their support to me as Chairman. Airtel Africa has a solid strategy and an outstanding leadership team in place, the strength of which is evident in recent results, so I am confident that now is the time for me to step aside as Chair,” he said.

“It has been an honour to lead Airtel Africa in this capacity, and I know the company will continue to prosper and to advance the transformative power of connectivity to the millions of customers we serve across 14 African countries. I have offered my services and will be available to support the company as requested by the Chair,” he added.

Senior independent director Tsega Gebreyes also acknowledged Mittal’s leadership, noting his role in shaping Airtel Africa’s journey from its acquisition phase to its listing and its current position in the FTSE 100 index. (Source: IANS)