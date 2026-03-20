Tata Motors to Raise Passenger Vehicle Prices by Up to 0.5% Starting April 1

NEW DELHI, India — Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) on Friday announced it will increase prices across its internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicle portfolio by an average of 0.5%, effective April 1, 2026, as the company moves to offset rising input costs.

“The weighted average price increase will be 0.5% of the internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio and the extent will vary across models and variants,” the company said in a statement.

The automaker said the price adjustment is intended to partially mitigate the impact of sustained increases in input costs.

Earlier this week, Tata Motors also announced a price hike of up to 1.5% across its commercial vehicle range, effective April 1, 2026, citing rising commodity prices and other input costs.

In February, TMPVL Managing Director and CEO Shailesh Chandra said the company has been dealing with elevated input costs for nearly a year, with the continued pressure now necessitating a price increase.

Tata Motors Limited reported a 32% year-over-year increase in total sales for February 2026, selling 42,940 vehicles across domestic and international markets, compared to 32,533 units in February 2025.

Domestic sales reached 40,893 units, up 32.8% from 30,797 units in the same month last year, while international sales rose 17.9% to 2,047 units from 1,736 units a year earlier.

The company said growth was driven by strong performance across truck and commercial vehicle segments.

Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) truck sales increased 37.1% to 13,559 units in February 2026, up from 9,892 units a year earlier. Intermediate, light, and medium commercial vehicle (ILMCV) truck sales rose 34.1% to 7,577 units, compared to 5,652 units in February 2025.

Including electric vehicles (EVs), total domestic and international sales stood at 71,066 units in January 2026, representing a 47.1% year-over-year increase from 48,316 units in January 2025. (Source: IANS)