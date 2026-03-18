Tim Cook Denies Resignation Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to Apple Ahead of 50th Anniversary

NEW DELHI — Apple CEO Tim Cook has dismissed speculation about stepping down from his role, calling the reports unfounded and reiterating his commitment to leading the company as it approaches a major milestone.

In an interview with ABC News, Cook directly addressed rumors suggesting he may be preparing to step back. “No, I did not say that. I have not said that. That is a rumour going around,” he said.

Cook, who has spent nearly three decades at Apple, emphasized his continued enthusiasm for the role and deep connection to the company. “I love what I do deeply. I cannot imagine life without Apple,” he added.

His comments come as Apple nears its 50th anniversary, with Cook reflecting on the company’s long-standing influence across industries, including music, smartphones, creative tools, and health technologies such as the Apple Watch.

Looking ahead, Cook outlined plans for significant investment in the United States, saying Apple intends to commit $600 billion over the next four years. The investment is expected to support expanded domestic manufacturing of key components, including iPhone glass and semiconductors, with production feeding into global supply chains.

Cook also addressed the possibility of tariff refunds following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found certain tariffs to be illegal. He said Apple is closely monitoring the situation and will determine its next steps as the legal process develops.

Responding to criticism about his engagement with political leaders, Cook said his focus remains on policy rather than politics, adding that maintaining dialogue with decision-makers is essential for addressing business-related issues.

On artificial intelligence, Cook described the technology as inherently neutral, with its impact dependent on how it is applied. He highlighted Apple’s approach of prioritizing on-device data processing, supported by its Private Cloud Compute system for more complex tasks.

Reflecting on the company’s origins, Cook noted Apple’s evolution over five decades. “Fifty years ago, in a small garage, a big idea was born. Apple was founded on the simple notion that technology should be personal, and that belief — radical at the time — changed everything,” he said. (Source: IANS)