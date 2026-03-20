WhatsApp Eyes Usernames, New Pricing Model to Boost Privacy and Business Tools

NEW DELHI, India — WhatsApp is planning to introduce usernames and unique IDs that would allow users to send messages and make voice or video calls without sharing their phone numbers, according to reports.

The feature is expected to roll out globally by June 2026, enabling both individuals and businesses to reserve unique handles similar to those used on other social media platforms.

“We are excited to bring usernames to WhatsApp in the future to help people connect with new friends, groups and businesses without having to share their phone numbers,” the company said in a statement.

The usernames feature is expected to be optional, allowing users to continue using phone numbers if they prefer, a move aimed at minimizing disruption and preventing users from migrating to competing platforms.

In parallel, WhatsApp is also exploring a dynamic pricing model for businesses, under which companies could bid in real time to send marketing messages, according to reports.

The proposed system is expected to be tested in the second half of 2026, with a broader rollout potentially in 2027.

India, which has more than 500 million users, remains one of WhatsApp’s largest markets globally.

Earlier in February, a report found that social media platforms influence 77% of retail purchase decisions in India, with Meta platforms accounting for 96% of social discovery.

The report, published by Meta and the Retailers Association of India, said short-form video and creators are accelerating product discovery. It noted that 97% of consumers watch short videos daily, with 60% of time on Facebook and Instagram spent on video content.

According to the report, 72% of product discovery also takes place on the messaging platform WhatsApp. (Source: IANS)