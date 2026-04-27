Sun Pharma to Acquire Organon in $11.75 Billion Deal, Expanding Global Footprint

NEW DELHI — Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said Monday it will acquire New York-listed Organon & Co. in an all-cash deal valued at about $11.75 billion, marking the company’s largest overseas acquisition to date.

Under the agreement, Sun Pharma will purchase 100 percent of Organon’s outstanding shares at $14 per share. The transaction implies an enterprise value of $11.75 billion and an equity value of roughly $3.99 billion, the company said in an exchange filing.

The acquisition aligns with Sun Pharma’s strategy to expand its innovative medicines business while strengthening its portfolio of established brands and branded generics. The deal will also provide the company with entry into the biosimilars segment, positioning it as a significant global player.

Following the transaction, the combined company is expected to rank among the top 25 pharmaceutical firms worldwide, with projected annual revenue of about $12.4 billion. The deal is also expected to bolster Sun Pharma’s presence in women’s health and biosimilars.

Organon, based in New Jersey, focuses on women’s health, biosimilars and established medicines, with a portfolio of more than 70 products and operations in over 140 countries.

The boards of both companies have approved the transaction, which is expected to close in early 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and approval from Organon shareholders.

Sun Pharma said it plans to finance the acquisition through a combination of internal accruals and debt.

For the year ended December 2025, Organon reported revenue of $6.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion.

Commenting on the deal, Executive Chairman Dilip Shanghvi said it would help build a stronger and more diversified platform, while Managing Director Kirti Ganorkar pointed to potential synergies and growth opportunities from the integration.

Shares of Sun Pharma rose as much as 6.71 percent in early trading Monday, reaching an intraday high of Rs 1,728.65 on the BSE. (Source: IANS)