DGCA Warns IndiGo Over Compliance With December 2025 Airfare Caps

NEW DELHI — India’s aviation regulator has issued a warning to IndiGo over its compliance with temporary domestic airfare caps imposed by the government in December 2025, the airline’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) flagged certain fares offered by the airline during the period when the government-mandated caps were in place. The regulator has advised IndiGo to exercise greater caution and ensure strict adherence to such directives in the future.

IndiGo said it has already taken corrective steps, including refunding excess amounts collected from passengers. The airline added that the regulator acknowledged these actions in its communication.

According to the filing, the company received the DGCA’s letter on April 21 and stated that the issue has no material impact on its financials, operations, or overall business activities. It also attributed the delay in disclosing the matter to an internal communication lag.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation closed more than 1 percent lower on Thursday at Rs 4,567.20 on the NSE. The stock has declined over 20 percent in the past six months and is down around 10 percent so far this year. Over the past year, it has fallen roughly 18 percent, trading within a 52-week range of Rs 6,232.50 to Rs 3,895.20.

Earlier this month, IndiGo announced an increase in fuel surcharges on both domestic and international flights for new bookings starting April 2, citing a sharp rise in aviation fuel prices. (Source: IANS)