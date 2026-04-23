Suzuki CEO Signals Fresh Investment Plans in Haryana After Meeting With Chief Minister

NEW DELHI — Suzuki Motor CEO Toshihiro Suzuki on Thursday assured Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini that the company will continue expanding its investments in the state, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India.

During a meeting in New Delhi, Suzuki said the company aims to contribute not only to India’s economic progress but also to Haryana’s development. He emphasized that strong coordination with the state government will remain key to future expansion plans.

Chief Minister Saini said Haryana has consistently supported Suzuki Motor and expressed confidence that the company would continue to deepen its presence in the state. He noted that Suzuki is the only company to have received SGST incentives from the Haryana government.

Suzuki outlined plans to focus on hybrid and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles in India. He added that if the company decides to manufacture electric vehicles and establish a new plant, Haryana would be its preferred investment destination.

The CEO also highlighted Suzuki’s growing push into the compressed biogas sector, stating that the company plans to set up nine biogas plants, with two already operational. In addition, he said strong hybrid vehicles will be manufactured at the company’s Kharkhoda facility.

Suzuki sought continued support from the state government to ensure smooth production and sales operations, which the chief minister assured.

The meeting also touched on efforts to strengthen cultural ties between Haryana and Japan. Saini said an International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav will be held in Japan in June and invited Suzuki to attend an International Gita Seminar at Tokyo University on June 20 as a distinguished guest.

He also requested Suzuki’s assistance in facilitating collaboration between the Kurukshetra Development Board and a Japanese social organization to encourage broader participation in the event. Suzuki said the proposal would be considered.

Reflecting on Suzuki’s early years in India in the early 1980s, the CEO noted that while there were differences in working styles between India and Japan, shared values have helped build a strong and lasting partnership. (Source: IANS)