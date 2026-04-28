Maruti Suzuki Q4 Profit Falls 6.4 Percent, Revenue Jumps; Rs 140 Dividend Announced

NEW DELHI — Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a 6.4 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, even as revenue rose sharply, according to its exchange filing Tuesday.

The automaker posted a net profit of Rs 3,659 crore for the January–March quarter, down from Rs 3,911 crore a year earlier and lower than Rs 3,879 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue for the quarter increased 28 percent year-over-year to Rs 52,462.5 crore, compared with Rs 40,920 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, revenue rose about 5 percent from Rs 49,904 crore.

For the full fiscal year, the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 14,619 crore, up 0.8 percent from Rs 14,500.2 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations grew 20 percent year-over-year to Rs 1,83,316 crore.

Maruti Suzuki’s total assets stood at Rs 1,48,881 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 1,31,016 crore a year earlier, with non-current assets at Rs 1,09,923.6 crore.

The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 140 per share for fiscal 2026, up from Rs 135 per share in the previous year.

Operationally, Maruti Suzuki reported annual production of 2.34 million units for the fiscal year. It also recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales, with 676,209 units sold in the period.

Domestic sales totaled 538,994 units, while exports reached a record 137,215 units, according to the filing.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki declined following the results, falling nearly 3 percent to Rs 12,831 on the BSE before closing at Rs 12,880, down 2.61 percent. The stock has dropped about 20 percent over the past six months and is down 22 percent so far this year. (Source: IANS)