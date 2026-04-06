India Says 16 Vessels With 433 Seafarers Remain in Persian Gulf as Evacuations Continue

NEW DELHI — India’s government said Monday that 16 Indian-flagged vessels carrying 433 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf, even as evacuation and monitoring efforts continue amid heightened tensions in the region.

Officials said two liquefied petroleum gas carriers, Green Sanvi and Green Asha, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz over the past two days.

The Directorate General of Shipping is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with shipowners, recruitment and placement agencies, and Indian diplomatic missions, according to a government statement following an inter-ministerial briefing on West Asia.

“DG Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of over 1,599 Indian seafarers so far, including 120 in the last 24 hours from airports and various regional locations across the Gulf,” the statement said.

Authorities added that port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported. Maritime boards in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry have all confirmed smooth functioning.

India’s embassy in Tehran has also assisted in evacuating Indian nationals from Iran through neighboring countries. So far, 1,777 people have been moved to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India, including 895 students and 345 fishermen. The fishermen were flown from Armenia to Chennai on April 4.

The evacuation effort has also included two foreign nationals, one each from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Of those evacuated, 1,545 crossed into Armenia while 234 entered Azerbaijan. The government said it has expressed appreciation to authorities in Iran, Armenia, and Azerbaijan for facilitating the safe transit of evacuees.

The Ministry of External Affairs said it continues to monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and wider West Asia region, emphasizing that the safety and welfare of Indian citizens remain a top priority.

Since Feb. 28, about 730,000 passengers have traveled from the conflict-affected region to India.

Air travel remains limited in some areas. In the United Arab Emirates, airlines are operating restricted non-scheduled flights based on safety and operational considerations, with around 90 flights expected to depart for India on Monday. Flights from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India continue to operate. (Source: IANS)