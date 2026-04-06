Tesla Opens First In-Mall EV Charging Station in India at Navi Mumbai Mall

MUMBAI — Tesla has launched its first in-mall electric vehicle charging station in India, expanding its footprint in the country’s growing EV market, the company said Monday.

The facility is located at Nexus Seawoods Mall in Navi Mumbai, in the B1 parking area, and includes eight chargers. These comprise four V4 Superchargers capable of fast DC charging at speeds of up to 250 kW, along with four Destination Chargers offering AC charging at 11 kW.

The setup is designed to accommodate different charging needs, allowing users to opt for quick top-ups or longer-duration charging while they spend time at the mall.

Tesla said the move aligns with its strategy of placing charging infrastructure in high-traffic locations such as shopping centers and highways, enabling customers to charge vehicles during routine activities.

The company added that its Supercharger technology can provide up to 275 kilometers of driving range in about 15 minutes for a Model Y, improving the practicality of longer-distance travel.

The charging experience is integrated with the Tesla mobile app, which allows drivers to locate stations, monitor charging sessions, and make payments.

The Navi Mumbai installation marks Tesla’s fourth charging location in India. The company already operates stations in Gurugram, Delhi, and Mumbai. With the new site, Tesla’s network in India now includes 20 Superchargers and 14 Destination Chargers.

In addition to the charging facility, Tesla has opened a pop-up store in the mall’s main atrium. The space offers visitors guided walkthroughs of its vehicles, test drives, and interactive demonstrations.

Tesla said the expansion reflects its broader push to build a reliable and accessible charging network in India to support wider adoption of electric vehicles. The Model Y, one of its primary offerings in the country, is currently priced starting at Rs 59.89 lakh, with home charging solutions also available to customers. (Source: IANS)