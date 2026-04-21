Most Indian Firms Say AI Agents Could Outpace Security Controls by 2027: Report

NEW DELHI — A majority of Indian enterprises believe rapidly evolving artificial intelligence systems could soon outstrip their ability to manage security risks, according to a new industry report released Tuesday.

About 82 percent of organizations surveyed said they expect AI agents to outpace their existing security guardrails within the next year, while only 26 percent reported having full visibility into AI agents operating within their environments, the report by security and AI operations firm Rubrik found.

The lack of visibility is leaving companies unable to properly secure digital identities tied to AI systems that are already making decisions, executing actions, and interacting with sensitive data.

Researchers warned that so-called non-human identities linked to AI agents are expanding faster than organizations can monitor or control them, creating what they describe as a “shadow workforce.” These identities often have persistent access and limited oversight, increasing the risk of misuse, system compromise, and lateral movement within networks.

More than 82 percent of Indian respondents said AI agents currently require more manual oversight than the efficiency gains they deliver. Meanwhile, 81 percent said they lack the ability to roll back actions taken by AI agents without disrupting systems.

Nearly nine in ten business leaders also expressed concern about their ability to meet recovery objectives as threats driven by AI agents continue to grow.

“The threat itself is accelerating. Nearly half of respondents expect agentic systems to drive the majority of attacks in the coming year, reflecting a broader shift in how adversaries operate,” the report said.

The findings highlight how autonomous systems can compress attack timelines, scale cyber threats, and blur the line between insider risk and external attacks.

At the same time, 66 percent of respondents said current guidance on AI security remains too theoretical or early-stage to be practical for real-world use.

About 38 percent of Indian organizations expect that as much as half of all cyberattacks over the next year could be driven by AI-powered systems.

Globally, the report found that companies are rapidly adopting autonomous technologies without implementing the necessary controls, creating a widening gap between innovation and security preparedness.

“AI disruption is real and rapidly accelerating in India, yet many organisations lack the visibility, control, and restoration capabilities required to securely manage AI-driven environments,” said Ashish Gupta, managing director for India and head of engineering at Rubrik. (Source: IANS)