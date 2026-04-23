Nasscom Names Srikanth Velamakanni as New Chairperson

NEW DELHI — Nasscom has appointed Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder and group chief executive of Fractal, as its new chairperson, the IT industry body announced Thursday.

Velamakanni succeeds Sindhu Gangadharan, managing director of SAP Labs India, who completes her term in April 2026.

In his new role, Velamakanni will work closely with Nasscom President Rajesh Nambiar and the organization’s executive council to guide the industry’s priorities, with a strong focus on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies shaping the global tech landscape.

“Velamakanni brings a rare combination of entrepreneurial drive and AI depth to this role. Under his leadership, and with the collective strength of our executive council, we will continue to position the tech industry as the world’s most trusted AI-led transformation partner,” Nambiar said in a statement.

Velamakanni previously served as vice chairperson of Nasscom and has been a member of its executive council for more than six years. As a co-founder of one of India’s early AI-focused companies, he brings extensive experience in enterprise AI, analytics, responsible technology, and global market strategy.

He said his focus will be on accelerating the transformation of services through AI while also driving product innovation, including the development of agentic AI systems and vertical-specific solutions for global markets.

“AI progress is unlocking unprecedented opportunities for enterprises, large and small, to reimagine their businesses. India will play a pivotal role in this AI-led transformation,” Velamakanni said. “Over the coming year, our focus will be to drive the next cycle of AI-powered growth across services and products and prepare our workforce to lead with AI.”

Gangadharan expressed confidence in the leadership transition, saying she expects Velamakanni to advance the industry’s AI-driven agenda.

The Nasscom executive council also elected Kishor Patil, co-founder, chief executive, and managing director of KPIT, as the new vice chairperson, the statement added. (Source: IANS)