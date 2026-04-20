Samsung Chief Snaps Selfie With Modi, South Korean President at Noida Plant

NEW DELHI, India — Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong took a selfie Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during a state luncheon at the company’s manufacturing facility in Noida, underscoring the firm’s deepening presence in India.

The moment came after bilateral talks between Modi and the visiting South Korean leader, as the two sides sought to strengthen economic and strategic ties.

Lee Jae-yong and Modi also met with business leaders from both countries during the event, according to the South Korean presidential office. Ahead of the luncheon, the leaders posed for a group photograph with industry representatives, highlighting ongoing cooperation between Indian and Korean companies.

Samsung has operated its Noida facility since 1996, producing a wide range of mobile phones, from budget devices to premium models, including foldable smartphones.

President Lee is currently on a multi-country visit to India and Vietnam, accompanied by a large business delegation aimed at expanding trade and investment opportunities.

The Samsung chief was also expected to attend the Korea-India Business Forum, which brought together about 250 Korean business leaders, including top executives from major conglomerates such as Hyundai Motor Group, SK Group, and LG.

During his visit, the South Korean President paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, honoring the legacy of the Indian independence leader and calling for global peace.

“Hoping Mahatma Gandhi’s peaceful spirit fills the world with peace, I will make joint efforts,” Lee said.

In a message posted earlier on X, he emphasized the potential for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

“If you look carefully, there are many things that serve the interests of both countries,” he said, adding that India and South Korea should work together to build a future grounded in peace and democratic values. (Source: IANS)