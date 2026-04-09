TCS posts 12% rise in Q4 profit, declares Rs 31 dividend

MUMBAI, India — Tata Consultancy Services reported a 12 percent year-over-year increase in consolidated net profit for the January–March quarter, as steady demand for technology services and growing adoption of artificial intelligence supported performance.

The IT major posted a net profit of Rs 13,718 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, up from Rs 12,224 crore in the same period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 9.6 percent to Rs 70,698 crore, compared with Rs 64,479 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On a sequential basis, profit climbed 28.7 percent, while revenue increased 5.4 percent, marking the company’s third straight quarter of growth.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan said growth remained broad-based across key markets and most industry segments despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges.

“While the macro-economic headwinds continue, we see sustained customer conviction in technology investments, which positions us well for the opportunities ahead,” he said.

The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 31 per share for fiscal 2026, subject to shareholder approval at its upcoming annual general meeting. Total shareholder payouts for the year amounted to Rs 39,571 crore in dividends.

Total expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 53,093 crore, up from Rs 49,105 crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, expenses were Rs 50,736 crore.

Aarthi Subramanian, executive director, president and chief operating officer, said fiscal 2026 marked a key year for enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence.

“FY26 marked a pivotal year for enterprise AI adoption. In Q4, our annualized AI revenues surpassed $2.3 billion, driven by the accelerated deployment of AI solutions,” she said. (Source: IANS)