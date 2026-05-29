Anthropic Valuation Climbs to $965 Billion After Series H Funding Round

NEW DELHI — U.S.-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic has raised $65 billion in a Series H funding round, lifting its post-money valuation to $965 billion and pushing it past rival OpenAI, the company said.

The round was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital. Capital Group, Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, GIC, ICONIQ and XN also co-led the investment, according to the company.

Anthropic said adoption of its AI assistant Claude has accelerated sharply among enterprises around the world, with its annualized revenue run rate crossing $47 billion earlier this month.

The company said the new funding will support safety and interpretability research, expanded computing capacity, and the scaling of products and partnerships as demand for AI services continues to rise.

“Claude is increasingly indispensable to our growing global community of customers, and we work tirelessly to make tools like Claude Code and Cowork more helpful, more powerful and more adaptable to their needs,” said Krishna Rao, chief financial officer at Anthropic.

Rao said the funding would help Anthropic meet growing demand, stay at the research frontier and make Claude more widely available in workplaces around the world.

Anthropic said companies across multiple sectors are increasingly using Claude in core business operations. Startups and large corporations are deploying the platform for complex workflows as well as everyday productivity tasks, the company said.

The funding round includes $15 billion in previously committed investments from hyperscalers, including $5 billion from Amazon.

Anthropic also said it has strengthened strategic partnerships with infrastructure companies including Micron, Samsung and SK hynix to support rising demand for memory, storage and computing capabilities.

The company said it has expanded its compute capacity in recent weeks through agreements with Amazon for up to five gigawatts of additional capacity. It has also signed deals with Google and Broadcom for next-generation TPU capacity.

Anthropic has also secured access to GPU infrastructure through SpaceX’s Colossus 1 and Colossus 2 platforms. (Source: IANS)