realme P Series Puts Battery Life at Center of Mid-Range Smartphone Push

NEW DELHI — realme is positioning its P Series as a battery-focused smartphone lineup aimed at young, online-first users who increasingly prioritize endurance over long lists of technical specifications.

In India’s fast-changing smartphone market, consumers are placing greater value on practical performance, especially battery life. With phones now used heavily for gaming, streaming, work, communication and content creation, all-day reliability has become a major factor in customer satisfaction.

For years, buyers in the mid-range segment often had to choose between performance, design and battery endurance. realme said its P Series was developed to reduce that compromise by combining style, performance and stronger battery life in one lineup.

The series has evolved across several generations. The realme P1 Series established the foundation with stylish design and dependable everyday performance. The P2 Series refined the formula with improvements in display quality, usability and overall balance. The P3 Series further strengthened the lineup’s appeal among younger consumers with a more polished smartphone experience.

As smartphone use has increased, battery anxiety has become a common concern. Many users now plan their routines around charging points, carry power banks while traveling or regularly monitor battery levels throughout the day.

realme said that shift has made battery endurance one of the defining strengths of the P Series. The company said modern users want phones that can handle demanding lifestyles without requiring constant charging.

That focus became more prominent with the introduction of the realme P4 Power, which the company described as India’s first smartphone with a 10,001mAh battery. The device was designed to address heavy use cases including gaming, entertainment, travel, work and daily communication.

realme said the P4 Power expanded expectations around battery performance in the mid-range segment and strengthened the company’s position in that category.

The company is also preparing to launch the realme P4R, which it says will offer the best battery performance in its segment while maintaining smooth everyday performance.

realme said the upcoming P4R will build on the momentum created by earlier P Series models and the P4 Power, targeting users who want smartphones that last longer and perform reliably through extended use.

The company said the P Series has moved beyond simply responding to consumer demand and is now helping shape expectations for battery performance in the mid-range smartphone market. (Source: IANS)