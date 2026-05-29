Odisha Signs Semiconductor Substrate Manufacturing Pact With Intel, 3DGS

NEW DELHI — The Odisha government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Intel and 3D Glass Solutions to bring substrate manufacturing technology to India, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said Friday.

Vaishnaw congratulated the state government, Intel and 3D Glass Solutions, known as 3DGS, in a post on X, saying the pact would help advance India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

“Congratulations to the Govt. of Odisha, Intel and 3DGS on signing an MoU to bring substrate manufacturing technology to India. This will further advance semiconductor ecosystem in India,” Vaishnaw said.

The agreement builds on Odisha’s broader semiconductor push announced earlier this year.

In April, the foundation stone was laid for the country’s first advanced 3D chip packaging unit at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar under the Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions project promoted by 3DGS.

The project, involving an investment of nearly Rs 2,000 crore, is expected to manufacture about 70,000 glass panels annually, along with 50 million assembled units and nearly 13,000 advanced 3D heterogeneous integration modules, according to the government.

At the time, Vaishnaw said India’s semiconductor sector was growing rapidly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, with Odisha emerging as an important contributor to the country’s chip ambitions.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also said the state had become the only one in India where both the country’s first compound semiconductor fabrication unit and first 3D glass substrate packaging facility were being established.

The development comes as the central government continues to strengthen the domestic semiconductor ecosystem through policy support and incentives under the Semicon India Programme.

Earlier this week, the government said 12 fab or packaging projects and 24 semiconductor design projects had already been approved under the program.

The government has also launched an online Investor Support portal aimed at boosting investor confidence and addressing industry concerns. (Source: IANS)