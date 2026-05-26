Hyundai Recalls More Than 421,000 U.S. Vehicles Over Braking Software Defect

NEW DELHI — Hyundai Motor America is recalling more than 421,000 vehicles in the United States because of a software defect that could cause sudden, unexpected braking and increase the risk of rear-end crashes, according to reports citing federal safety regulators.

The recall affects certain 2025 and 2026 Hyundai Tucson, Tucson Hybrid, Tucson Plug-In Hybrid and Santa Cruz vehicles, according to reports citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The agency’s safety recall report said a software error in the front-facing camera module may cause the Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist system to incorrectly detect obstacles in the road.

The malfunction could activate emergency braking even when no actual hazard is present.

Federal safety regulators said the issue is tied to a defect in the vehicle’s sensor framework, which may misread environmental data and apply the brakes prematurely while the vehicle is moving.

Hyundai reportedly received 376 consumer complaints related to sudden braking incidents between October 2024 and April 2026.

The defect has been linked to four crashes and four injuries, though no severe injuries have been reported.

Hyundai dealers will install updated front-camera software at no cost to owners. Notification letters are expected to be mailed by July 17, 2026.

The recall comes weeks after Hyundai recalled more than 54,000 vehicles in the United States over a separate fire-risk issue linked to overheating in the hybrid power control unit.

The company has not advised owners to stop driving the affected vehicles, but owners are being urged to schedule service appointments once they are notified, according to reports. (Source: IANS)