Maruti Suzuki to Raise Vehicle Prices by Up to Rs 30,000 From June

NEW DELHI — Maruti Suzuki India will raise vehicle prices by up to Rs 30,000 across its model lineup starting in June, citing continued pressure from higher input and operating costs.

India’s largest carmaker said in a stock exchange filing Thursday that the increase will apply across its portfolio, though the exact amount will vary by model.

“In view of the sustained increase in input costs, the company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 with effect from June 2026,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Maruti Suzuki said it has been working for several months to reduce costs and absorb part of the pressure, but the persistent rise in raw material and operational expenses has made a partial price increase unavoidable.

“For the past few months, the Company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures,” the automaker said.

The company said it would continue trying to limit the effect on customers.

“However, with inflationary pressures now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment persisting, the company has to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible,” it said.

“The exact quantum of change will vary from model to model,” Maruti Suzuki added.

The move comes as several automakers in India have increased prices because of higher commodity costs, logistics expenses and inflationary pressures across supply chains.

Mahindra & Mahindra earlier announced a price increase across its SUV and commercial vehicle portfolio, effective April 6. The company said prices would rise by up to 2.5%, with an average increase of about 1.6% across models, also citing higher input and operating costs. (Source: IANS)