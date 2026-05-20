Maruti Suzuki Opens Smart Factory Lab for Skill Development in Lucknow

NEW DELHI — Maruti Suzuki India has set up a Smart Factory Lab at Government Polytechnic College in Lucknow to give diploma students hands-on training in advanced manufacturing technologies.

The facility was created under the company’s corporate social responsibility program and is expected to train about 400 students in its first year.

Maruti Suzuki said the lab is designed to provide practical exposure to modern production systems and help bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry needs.

The lab will offer students training in automation, Industry 4.0, the Industrial Internet of Things, pneumatics, energy measurement and motion control systems.

The company said the facility is designed to replicate real-world manufacturing environments, strengthening practical learning and technical skills among diploma students.

Maruti Suzuki said the initiative is aimed at improving employability, building technical competencies and preparing students to become industry-ready professionals.

“By upgrading facilities into smart factory labs, we are building future-ready professionals in alignment with the government’s Skill India mission. These labs will provide experiential learning opportunities to meet the evolving needs of the manufacturing sector, minimise the skill gap, and instil confidence in students in using industry-specific equipment,” said Rahul Bharti, senior executive officer for corporate affairs at Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

“Alongside upgrading facilities at government colleges, Maruti Suzuki has also set up four Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM), a collaboration between the governments of Japan and India,” he added.

The Japan-India Institutes for Manufacturing provide training in advanced manufacturing techniques, hands-on learning and shop-floor management practices based on Japanese manufacturing principles. They also focus on soft skills needed to prepare students for industry roles.

Maruti Suzuki has also set up Advanced Manufacturing Labs in 18 Industrial Training Institutes to provide hands-on training in key areas of automotive manufacturing. (Source: IANS)