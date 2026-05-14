India Included in EU Draft List for Continued Aquaculture Exports

NEW DELHI — India has been included in a revised draft list published by the European Union that would allow the country to continue exporting aquaculture products to the EU market, the Indian government said Thursday.

The Commerce Ministry said India’s proposed inclusion is a positive development for the seafood export sector and reflects the EU’s confidence in the country’s regulatory systems, residue monitoring practices and food safety standards.

“Once formally adopted by the European Commission, the revised regulation is expected to ensure uninterrupted export of Indian aquaculture products to the EU market beyond September 2026,” the ministry said in a statement.

The revised draft addresses concerns raised after India was omitted from an earlier EU regulation issued Oct. 4, 2024. That regulation did not include India among third countries authorized to export products of animal origin intended for human consumption to the EU from September 2026.

The European Union is one of the key markets for Indian seafood exports. In 2025-26, the EU was the third-largest destination for Indian seafood, accounting for 18.94% of total export value, or $1.59 billion.

Exports to the EU rose sharply from 2024-25 levels, with export value increasing 41.45% and shipment volume rising 38.29%. Farmed shrimp continued to make up the largest share of Indian seafood exports to the region.

The Commerce Ministry said the development reflects sustained work by the Department of Commerce, the Marine Products Export Development Authority and the Export Inspection Council to strengthen regulatory compliance and promote responsible aquaculture practices.

India has continued to upgrade systems covering veterinary medicines, antimicrobial residues, traceability and quality assurance in aquaculture production and seafood processing, the ministry said.

The proposed inclusion is expected to support seafood export growth, job creation and foreign exchange earnings while maintaining India’s access to a major global market for aquaculture products. (Source: IANS)