Mojo Vision CEO Honored for Semiconductor and Advanced Computing Innovation

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Mojo Vision CEO Nikhil Balram has been named a 2026 HardTech Award honoree, recognizing his work in semiconductors, advanced computing and hardware platforms.

Mojo Vision, a developer of high-performance micro-LED technology, said Balram was ranked as the top honoree among the 20 recipients of this year’s HardTech Awards. The awards, founded by MistyWest, recognize leaders who have helped bring intelligent and connected hardware products to market at scale.

Balram’s career has spanned several generations of technology development, including video processing architectures used in hundreds of millions of consumer electronics devices, next-generation micro-LED displays and massively parallel optical interconnects for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company said the award reflects both Balram’s leadership and the work of the broader Mojo Vision team, which has developed a semiconductor platform that combines micro-LEDs, quantum dots, optics, semiconductor integration and system design.

“Hard technology innovation is never the work of one person,” said Dr. Balram. “This recognition belongs to the incredibly talented team at Mojo Vision that has spent years solving hard technical problems, rethinking conventional architectures, and building an advanced technology platform for the future of displays and AI infrastructure.”

Mojo Vision said its platform is designed to address challenges in next-generation displays and AI infrastructure by integrating advanced materials, optics, silicon and software.

“Few leaders combine deep technical vision with the ability to turn ambitious ideas into real-world products the way Nikhil does,” said Dr. Achin Bhowmik, Mojo Vision board member, chief technology officer and executive vice president of engineering at Starkey, and a former Intel executive. “From consumer electronics to next-generation computing, his work has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible, and this recognition is well deserved.”

“Nikhil’s work reflects the kind of interdisciplinary innovation that creates entirely new possibilities,” said Dr. Moungi Bawendi, Mojo Vision advisory board member, recipient of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “What Nikhil and the team at Mojo Vision have built brings together semiconductor engineering, materials science, optics, and systems design in a remarkable way. This award recognizes both visionary leadership and exceptional technical execution.”