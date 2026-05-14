Tesla Opens First Bengaluru Experience Center, Expands India Retail Presence

NEW DELHI — Tesla opened its first experience center in Bengaluru on Thursday, marking another step in the electric vehicle maker’s India expansion.

The new facility is located in Whitefield, one of Bengaluru’s major technology hubs. Tesla said customers will be able to view and experience the Model Y lineup, including the newly introduced Model Y L, at the location.

The Model Y L, a six-seat electric SUV, is priced from Rs 61.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Tesla said the vehicle offers a driving range of up to 681 kilometers under the WLTP standard and can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in about five seconds.

The SUV includes a three-row seating layout and up to 2,539 liters of cargo space, positioning it for families and buyers seeking a larger electric vehicle with more interior flexibility.

Tesla also announced the launch of an after-sales service network in Whitefield, aimed at supporting customers in Bengaluru as interest in electric mobility continues to grow in India.

The company said the Model Y and Model Y L have received top safety ratings from several global safety agencies, including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in the U.S., Euro NCAP in Europe and ANCAP in Australia and New Zealand.

Tesla said the Model Y L can add up to 288 kilometers of range in 15 minutes using Tesla Supercharging. The company also said it will offer home charging support in India to improve convenience for electric vehicle owners.

Orders for the Model Y L have opened through Tesla’s official website.

In addition to Bengaluru, Tesla operates experience centers in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, Delhi’s Aerocity and Gurugram. (Source: IANS)