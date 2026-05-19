India-Origin Apps Katha Room, Guitar Wiz Named Apple Design Awards Finalists

NEW DELHI — Two India-origin apps, Katha Room and Guitar Wiz, have been named finalists for the 2026 Apple Design Awards, which recognize innovation, inclusivity and creativity in app and game design.

Apple announced 36 finalists across six categories for this year’s awards, which honor design experiences and technical achievement by developers building for Apple platforms.

Katha Room, a bedtime stories app inspired by Indian folklore, was shortlisted in the Social Impact category. Apple described it as “a bedtime stories app from India with rich, colorful art and a commitment to cultural representation.”

The app uses immersive sound design and visuals inspired by the traditional Gond art form to bring Indian folk stories to life.

Guitar Wiz, an all-in-one toolkit for guitarists, was developed by solo Indian developer Bijoy Thangaraj using SwiftUI. The app was named a finalist in the Inclusivity category for accessibility-focused features, including VoiceOver integration, Dynamic Type support and Increased Contrast options.

According to Apple, Guitar Wiz helps people of all abilities play with more independence by offering spoken guidance on pitch, chords and finger placements.

The Apple Design Awards are presented annually across categories including Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics.

This year’s finalists include apps and games built for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro.

Apple said the awards recognize developers who have shown “innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement” through strong user experiences.

India-origin apps have appeared among Apple Design Award finalists in previous years. In 2025, India-linked finalists included Lumy, Denim and EVOLVE, while the meditation app Meditate was shortlisted in 2024. (Source: IANS)