India’s First Hydrogen Fuel Train Cleared for Jind-Sonipat Route

NEW DELHI — Indian Railways has approved the introduction of India’s first hydrogen fuel cell-based trainset on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway, marking a major step toward cleaner rail transportation, the Railway Ministry said Wednesday.

The 10-car trainset is expected to begin operations soon and will run at a maximum speed of 75 kilometers per hour. It will be powered by a 1,200-kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.

With the initiative, India joins a small group of countries, including Germany, Japan, China and the United States, that are exploring hydrogen-powered rail transportation. The ministry said the technology remains in an early stage, with only a limited number of countries currently operating or testing such systems.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapor as the only emission. The system is considered a cleaner alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based traction.

The Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana has been selected as the pilot route for the project. An indigenous hydrogen storage and refueling facility has been established at Jind for the trainset. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation has granted the required license for storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas at the site, the ministry said.

The facility includes a hydrogen compression system for refueling operations, along with technical support and critical spare parts to ensure reliable functioning. A standby compressor unit is also being arranged.

Safety sensors, including hydrogen leak detectors and flame detectors installed at the hydrogen production, storage and dispensing facility, will be inspected and cleaned regularly to prevent dust buildup and ensure safe operations.

Operation and maintenance manuals for the hydrogen trainset and hydrogen plant, approved by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation, are also being made available. The government said safety provisions, regular audits and standard operating procedures are being put in place for the proposed maintenance facility at Shakurbasti.

The approval requires comprehensive safety and operational protocols, including 24-hour monitoring of the hydrogen refueling system, deployment of trained and certified personnel for critical operations, and regular inspection and maintenance schedules. During the initial phase, trained technical staff will accompany the train to ensure smooth functioning.

The project reflects Indian Railways’ broader push toward innovation, energy efficiency and environmentally sustainable transportation, while supporting India’s clean energy and net-zero carbon emission goals. (Source: IANS)