Hyundai Motor India to Raise Vehicle Prices From June

NEW DELHI — Hyundai Motor India said Wednesday it will raise prices across its vehicle lineup by up to Rs 12,800 starting June 1, citing higher input costs, rising commodity prices and increased operating expenses.

The company said the size of the price increase will vary by model and variant.

“In continuation to our earlier letter dated April 08, 2026, submitted in respect of price increase on Hyundai cars, considering the prevailing market conditions and to ensure balanced approach towards customer interest, we would like to inform that the new prices will now be made effective from June 1, 2026,” Hyundai Motor India said in a regulatory filing.

The automaker said the hike was necessary because of higher input costs, increased commodity prices, elevated operational expenses and other factors.

Hyundai said it continues to optimize costs and limit the impact on customers but is constrained to pass on part of the increased costs to the market through what it described as a nominal price increase.

The revised prices will apply across Hyundai’s model range from June 1.

The move follows a similar announcement by Maruti Suzuki India, which said it would raise prices by up to Rs 30,000 from June.

“In view of the sustained increase in input costs, the company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 with effect from June 2026,” Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing.

Mahindra & Mahindra also increased prices for its SUVs and commercial vehicles in April.

Shares of Hyundai Motor India traded more than 2% higher Wednesday at Rs 1,928.20. (Source: IANS)