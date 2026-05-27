IndiGo to Trim Domestic Flight Capacity as Travel Demand Softens

NEW DELHI — IndiGo plans to cut its domestic flight capacity by 5% to 7% between June and August 2026 as the airline adjusts its schedule to reflect softer post-summer travel demand.

The move makes IndiGo the second major Indian carrier after Air India to scale back domestic operations. Air India recently announced a 22% reduction in domestic flights during June and July.

IndiGo has also reduced its international capacity by nearly 17% as part of temporary schedule changes.

Industry observers said higher aviation fuel prices have added pressure on airline operations. Jet fuel accounts for nearly a quarter of an airline’s operating costs, leaving carriers exposed to swings in crude oil prices.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran has added uncertainty to global energy markets and pushed crude prices higher in recent months. Because India imports a large share of its crude oil, domestic airlines are especially vulnerable to higher aviation turbine fuel costs. A weaker rupee has also increased expenses for carriers.

Airlines also typically see a slowdown in passenger demand after the peak summer vacation season, as school holiday travel tapers off.

Analysts said the combination of softer demand and higher fuel costs has prompted airlines to reassess capacity plans. However, sources familiar with IndiGo’s decision told IANS that the carrier’s latest adjustment was driven mainly by demand and was not directly linked to fuel prices.

“This is being done for capacity adjustments basis demand. Nothing related to ATF,” the sources said.

Separately, a scare was reported Tuesday at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after smoke was noticed on an IndiGo flight bound for Chennai while the aircraft was taxiing for departure.

The airline said IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxiing toward the runway when smoke was observed in the aircraft. (Source: IANS)