IndiGo Parent Reports Rs 2,537 Crore Fourth-Quarter Loss

MUMBAI — InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,537 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with a profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 1% year over year to Rs 22,438 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 22,152 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.

IndiGo said its quarterly profitability was also affected by a one-time charge of Rs 250 crore.

The airline’s EBITDA stood at Rs 6,396 crore, compared with Rs 5,953 crore a year earlier. Its EBITDA margin, however, fell sharply to 3.6% from 27.5% in the year-ago period.

EBITDAR margin improved to 28.5% from 26.9% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Operationally, IndiGo reported a 3.4% increase in capacity to 43.6 billion available seat kilometers, despite disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Passenger traffic fell 1.1% year over year to 31.6 million during the quarter.

The company said the weaker performance reflected an exceptionally challenging operating environment during fiscal 2026.

“FY26 was marked by an exceptionally challenging operating environment, which materially impacted our profitability,” Rahul Bhatia said.

“Despite these conditions, the underlying performance of the business remained resilient. During the year, our capacity grew by 9.5 per cent and total income increased by over 6 per cent,” he added.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation closed 3.27% lower at Rs 4,418.40 on the BSE on Friday. (Source: IANS)