U.S. Imports Nearly 40% of Generic Medicines From India, Ambassador Says

NEW DELHI — The United States imports nearly 40% of its generic medicines from India because it trusts the country’s pharmaceutical capabilities, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Friday.

Speaking at the Advancing Partnership in Research and Innovation event at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi, Gor said U.S.-India ties have grown significantly across trade, defense, technology, health care and space cooperation.

“On pharmaceuticals, we import close to 40 per cent of our generics from India. There is a reason the United States does that: it is because we trust India. These are critical life-saving ingredients that are needed in the United States,” Gor said.

Gor described the U.S.-India relationship as one of the defining partnerships of the 21st century, noting that trade between the two countries has expanded sharply over the past two decades.

“In just over two decades, bilateral trade has grown from 20 billion dollars to over 220 billion dollars in goods and services. That’s not just volume; it reflects deeper, broader engagement and stronger economic integration,” he said.

Gor also said he was optimistic about a proposed interim trade agreement between India and the United States, saying talks were in their final stages.

“Our current interim trade agreement is on the table for us to finalise that will unlock prosperity for both of our countries. We fully expect that the trade deal will be signed over the next few weeks and months,” he said.

The ambassador also highlighted growing U.S. investment in India, saying major American technology companies are expanding their operations in the country.

Gor said Amazon plans to invest $35 billion in India by 2030 to support AI-driven digitization, exports and job creation. He also said Microsoft has announced a $17.5 billion investment in India, including the expansion of hyperscale cloud infrastructure, while Google recently began work on a subsea cable landing terminal project valued at about $15 billion.

“These are incredible things that we have seen just from a handful of companies,” Gor said.

He added that many investors who visit the U.S. Embassy regularly ask whether India is a safe destination for investment and partnerships.

“Our answer to them is yes,” he said. (Source: IANS)