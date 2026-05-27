Singapore Court Sentences Byju Raveendran to Six Months in Jail for Contempt

NEW DELHI — A Singapore court has sentenced Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran to six months in jail for contempt after he allegedly failed to comply with multiple court orders related to his assets, according to a report.

Bloomberg reported that the court ordered Raveendran to surrender to authorities, pay legal costs of S$90,000, or about $70,500, and provide documents proving his ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, a corporate entity that held shares in a related company.

Byju’s had not commented on the report.

The ruling is the latest legal setback for Raveendran, who has faced mounting scrutiny from investors and lenders in multiple jurisdictions. In the U.S., creditors have been seeking to recover losses tied to a $1.2 billion loan that became the subject of a major dispute.

The Singapore action was initiated by a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority, which had invested in Byju’s during a period when the Indian edtech company was cutting jobs and restructuring operations, according to the report.

Qatar Holdings was represented by Drew & Napier, while Byju’s Investments was represented by Fervent Chambers.

The development comes months after a Delaware court in December 2025 reversed an earlier $1 billion judgment against Raveendran after reviewing fresh submissions filed through a motion seeking correction of a Nov. 20 ruling.

The Delaware court found that damages had not been properly determined and ordered a new phase of proceedings to decide whether any damages were owed.

Raveendran’s legal team had alleged that GLAS Trust and lenders withheld or misrepresented key information during the proceedings, which they claimed contributed to the collapse of the edtech business and the erosion of its enterprise value. (Source: IANS)