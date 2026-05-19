Kirloskar Industries Profit Falls 8% in Fourth Quarter

MUMBAI, India — Kirloskar Industries reported a 7.9% decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, even as revenue rose from a year earlier.

The Pune-based holding and investment company posted consolidated net profit of Rs 43.10 crore for the January-to-March quarter, down from Rs 46.8 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations increased 4.55% year over year to Rs 1,827.41 crore, compared with Rs 1,747.82 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 4.8% to Rs 216 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 206 crore a year earlier. Its EBITDA margin was unchanged at 11.8%.

Kirloskar Industries also recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 for fiscal 2025-26.

“The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 (130 per cent) per equity share of Rs 10 each for the Financial Year 2025-2026, subject to the approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” the company said in its exchange filing.

The company said the dividend, if approved by shareholders, will be paid within 30 days of declaration through the National Electronic Clearing System.

Kirloskar Industries is a publicly traded holding and investment company based in Pune. It operates in wind power generation and real estate development, while also serving as a core investment company with stakes in several Kirloskar Group businesses. (Source: IANS)