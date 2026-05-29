Tesla Launches Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive in India

NEW DELHI — Tesla on Friday launched the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive in India, expanding its electric vehicle lineup in the country with a new premium variant.

The model starts at Rs 50.89 lakh, with deliveries scheduled to begin in India in July 2026, according to the company.

Tesla said the newly introduced variant includes several hardware and design upgrades aimed at improving performance, comfort and the in-cabin experience. The vehicle features an all-black interior, a larger 16-inch front-row touchscreen with improved responsiveness and an optional Zen Grey interior theme.

The Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive offers up to 2,138 liters of storage capacity and can seat up to five passengers. It also includes power-folding seats to create additional cargo space, the company said.

The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 5.9 seconds and offers a driving range of up to 500 kilometers under WLTP standards.

Tesla said both the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and the recently introduced six-seater Model Y L have received top safety ratings from several global safety organizations, including NHTSA, IIHS, Euro NCAP, ANCAP and C-IASI.

Last month, Tesla launched the six-seater Model Y L in India, with prices starting at Rs 61.99 lakh.

“Tesla’s mission is to build a world of amazing abundance. Tesla enables the use of electric vehicles by increasing accessibility to Tesla technology and providing charging solutions around people’s lifestyles,” said Isabel Fan, senior director at Tesla.

The company has also introduced financing options for the new variant, with monthly EMIs starting at Rs 39,990 and a down payment of Rs 6 lakh.

Earlier in May, Elon Musk-backed Tesla opened its first experience center in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area, marking a major step in the electric vehicle maker’s expansion in India. (Source: IANS)