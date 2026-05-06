U.S.-India Partnership Could Speed AI Adoption, Report Says

NEW DELHI — India could help accelerate U.S.-led artificial intelligence adoption as American technology companies expand their investments in the country, according to an article in Arab News.

The article said U.S. firms such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon have already committed billions of dollars to build AI hubs in India, positioning American-designed technology to play a major role in the digital infrastructure of the world’s largest Global South economy.

The authors, Ylli Bajraktari and Dhruva Jaishankar, argued that the direction of AI infrastructure matters for the global digital order. They wrote that if future digital systems are built on U.S.-Indian infrastructure, the world is more likely to remain open and secure. If they are built on China’s proprietary technology stack, they warned, the global order could become more fragmented.

The article said the United States still holds a strong advantage in frontier AI models and high-end computing, but China’s innovation capacity remains a major challenge. To stay ahead, the authors said, the U.S. needs access to talent and population-scale data that India can provide.

India offers more than a large consumer market, the article said. With nearly 1.5 billion people, the country provides large-scale datasets and real-world environments for testing AI applications in areas such as agriculture, health care and urban services. The article also said India’s AI talent pool is projected to exceed 1.25 million by 2027.

However, the authors said India’s potential must still be converted into stronger AI proficiency. They argued that more work is needed to match India’s talent base with specific AI tasks and that integrating Indian talent into U.S.-led technology ecosystems should be a strategic priority for Washington.

The article laid out a four-part plan for turning current U.S.-India momentum in AI into a lasting strategic advantage. First, it said India’s growing startup ecosystem should be connected with U.S. technology tools and capital to create solutions for global challenges.

Second, it said the two countries should work together on resilient infrastructure and supply chains, including critical minerals, semiconductors, undersea cables, open telecommunications networks and data centers.

Third, the article called for a stronger high-skill talent ecosystem between India and the U.S., while noting that immigration politics could make that effort difficult.

Finally, the authors said India and the United States need closer alignment on technology standards, intellectual property rights and cybersecurity policy to reduce friction and speed cooperation. (Source: IANS)