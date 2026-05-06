Indian Companies Plan More Than $20.5 Billion in U.S. Investments, Envoy Says

NEW DELHI — Indian companies plan to invest more than $20.5 billion in the United States across technology, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and other sectors, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Wednesday.

In a post on X, Gor said 12 Indian companies announced $1.1 billion in new investments in a single day, adding to a growing pipeline of commitments. He said the investments would create American jobs and strengthen supply chains between the two countries.

“These partnerships are creating real American jobs and building stronger supply chains,” Gor wrote.

He added that the investment momentum was “proof that when the world’s largest democracies do business together, everyone wins.”

Gor’s comments come as India and the United States continue to expand economic ties, including in trade, defense and technology. The ambassador said the investment plans reflected the impact of President Donald Trump’s economic leadership, though he did not identify the 12 Indian companies behind the latest announcements.

The remarks also come against the backdrop of shifting U.S. trade figures. Earlier in March, the U.S. trade deficit widened as imports rose faster than exports, even as the American goods gap with India narrowed from the same period last year.

The U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis said the overall goods and services deficit increased to $60.3 billion in March, up $2.5 billion from a revised $57.8 billion in February.

U.S. exports in March rose to $320.9 billion, an increase of $6.2 billion from February. Imports climbed by $8.7 billion to $381.2 billion.

Country-level data showed U.S. exports to India rose to about $4.3 billion in March, while imports from India totaled about $8.4 billion. (Source: IANS)