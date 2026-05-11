U.S. Pledges to Strengthen Trade and Investment Ties With India

NEW DELHI — The Trump administration is committed to expanding trade and investment ties with India, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Monday, citing growing economic cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Gor said the United States wants to create more opportunities for trade, reduce regulatory barriers and encourage Indian companies to expand their investments in the U.S.

“We’re committed to expanding opportunities for trade, reducing regulatory barriers, and encouraging Indian businesses to invest in the United States for the benefit of both our countries. Together, we can further strengthen this vital bridge between government and business,” Gor said in a post on X.

Gor said last week that investment is flowing back into the United States at record levels under President Donald Trump’s leadership. He said Indian companies are planning to invest more than $20.5 billion across sectors including technology, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.

“This includes the 12 Indian companies who announced $1.1 billion in investments on May 6. These partnerships are creating real American jobs and building stronger supply chains. Proof that when the world’s largest democracies do business together, everyone wins,” Gor wrote on X.

The remarks come as India and the United States continue negotiations aimed at finalizing an interim trade agreement. The latest round of talks in Washington focused on market access, non-tariff measures, technical barriers to trade, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, economic security alignment and digital trade.

“The meetings were conducted in a constructive and positive spirit with meaningful and forward-looking discussions enabling progress on key matters. Both sides agreed to remain engaged to maintain this momentum as they move forward,” an official statement said.

India and the United States issued a joint statement on Feb. 7, 2026, outlining a framework for an interim agreement based on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. The framework also reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to broader negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement.

Indian officials recently traveled to Washington for in-person meetings with their U.S. counterparts to work through details of the interim agreement and advance the broader trade talks. (Source: IANS)