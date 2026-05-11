Modi Urges Indians to Cut Imports, Gold Purchases and Foreign Travel Spending

VADODARA, India — Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged Indians to embrace more self-reliant spending habits, calling for greater use of domestic products and more restraint on purchases that add to the country’s import bill.

Speaking in Vadodara, Modi said the push to buy Indian-made goods should become a broader public movement.

“Today’s need is to make ‘Vocal for Local’ a mass movement,” he said.

Modi said increased consumption of foreign goods puts pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves. He specifically pointed to gold imports, saying large amounts of national resources are spent on the metal.

“Gold is not necessary at this time,” Modi said, urging people to postpone non-essential purchases until global conditions stabilize.

He also called for moderation in edible oil consumption, saying lower use could benefit both public health and the economy because India depends heavily on imports for some cooking oils.

On fuel use, Modi repeated his appeal for people to reduce dependence on petrol and diesel. He encouraged public transportation, electric vehicles, shared mobility and carpooling, particularly among households with multiple vehicles.

Modi also criticized overseas destination weddings and foreign holidays, saying they contribute to foreign exchange outflows. He urged Indians to consider domestic locations for weddings and vacations instead.

“Such practices lead to significant foreign exchange outflow. People must consider India for weddings and holidays,” he said.

Referring to the Statue of Unity, Modi said India has world-class destinations suitable for major life events.

“There can be no better place than India for weddings. I would urge all of you to get married at the Statue of Unity. Sardar Patel will also bless you,” he said.

Modi also called on farmers to adopt natural farming methods and reduce the use of chemical fertilizers, saying soil protection and sustainability are essential for long-term agricultural health. (Source: IANS)