Walmart CEO Sees India as Major Growth Opportunity in Global Commerce

NEW DELHI — India represents one of the most dynamic opportunities in global commerce, Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner said Thursday, as the retail giant looks to expand sourcing and supplier partnerships in the country.

Furner said Walmart has already sourced more than $40 billion in goods from India and is focused on strengthening the capabilities of entrepreneurs and suppliers. He said the company is also working to raise compliance and quality standards and help scale manufacturing so more Indian businesses are prepared to export.

“This work is expanding economic opportunity and connecting innovative businesses in India with customers around the world,” Furner said during the second Walmart Growth Summit–India 2026 in New Delhi.

Walmart’s Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme has trained more than 115,000 micro, small and medium enterprises across India since its launch in 2019, the company said. The program provides digital capabilities, business skills and access to new markets.

Walmart said it plans to support 170,000 MSMEs by 2028 as part of an effort to build a stronger pipeline of businesses with export ambitions.

At the event, leaders from Walmart and Flipkart highlighted the growing role of Indian businesses in global supply chains and the importance of building deeper local partnerships.

“At Flipkart Group, we have seen firsthand how technology and digital commerce can unlock opportunities for millions of small businesses, entrepreneurs, artisans, and local communities across India,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, group CEO of Flipkart Group.

“Through initiatives like Flipkart Samarth and Walmart Vriddhi, we are helping build capabilities, improve market access, and create pathways for businesses to grow both domestically and globally. Our focus continues to be on building an inclusive and empowering commerce ecosystem for India,” he said.

The summit drew more than 5,000 registrations, with sellers showing strong interest in joining Walmart Marketplace to reach customers in the United States and other international markets.

The event brought together export-ready businesses, MSMEs, digital-first brands and supply chain partners seeking growth opportunities in domestic and global markets. (Source: IANS)