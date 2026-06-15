Adani, Jabil Partner to Build AI Data Center Infrastructure Manufacturing Platform in India

Ahmedabad — Adani Enterprises Ltd. and global manufacturing company Jabil have formed a strategic alliance to build a vertically integrated AI and data center infrastructure manufacturing platform in India, the companies said Monday.

The partnership aims to deploy multi-gigawatt high-density AI rack manufacturing capacity in India to serve global hyperscalers, co-location facilities and enterprise data centers.

The companies said the platform will focus on advanced manufacturing and integration of next-generation liquid-cooled AI racks, servers, storage and networking systems. It will use surface mount technology and complex box-build processes to support AI-ready data center hardware production.

“The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution. Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead,” Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said.

“Our alliance with Jabil represents a decisive step in building India’s complete AI infrastructure stack — from green power generation to world-class hardware manufacturing. Together, we will ensure India is not merely a consumer in the AI age, but a creator, builder, and exporter of intelligence,” he added.

The companies said the alliance is designed to meet rising demand for AI-ready data center hardware in India and globally.

Beyond computing racks, the partnership will also cover white space and grey space device manufacturing, including power distribution units, coolant distribution units, transformers, switchgears, bus bars and advanced thermal management systems.

Adani and Jabil said they plan to offer an end-to-end hardware ecosystem, from design to deployment, giving infrastructure developers a more integrated manufacturing and supply solution.

“This strategic collaboration with Adani Group is another step forward in our efforts to create long-term value for customers throughout the AI ecosystem by offering scalable solutions across the product lifecycle,” Jabil CEO Mike Dastoor said.

“As India becomes one of the world’s fastest-growing AI markets, the country’s skilled workforce and supportive business environment make it an attractive destination for this collaboration,” he added.

The companies said the initiative addresses a global market opportunity of more than $3 trillion over the next seven years, driven by investment in AI compute infrastructure.

The alliance also aligns with Adani Group’s $100 billion commitment to develop 5 gigawatts of green-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centers by 2035.

India’s data center market is expected to grow sharply in the coming years, with industry forecasts projecting capacity of 5 to 8 gigawatts by 2030, driven by AI demand, cloud expansion and data localization requirements. (Source: IANS)