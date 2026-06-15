Adani’s Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports Named Among World’s Most Beautiful for 2026

Mumbai — Two airport projects developed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. have been named among the “World’s Most Beautiful Airports 2026” by the Prix Versailles architecture and design awards, the company said Monday.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport and the new Terminal 2 at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati were included among seven aviation infrastructure projects worldwide recognized for architectural excellence, sustainability and passenger-focused design.

The annual Prix Versailles awards, presented at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, recognize contemporary architecture that blends innovation, cultural identity and environmental responsibility.

Navi Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 1 was recognized for its lotus-inspired design and futuristic architecture. The terminal combines technology, art and functionality while reflecting India’s ambitions as a modern global economic power.

Guwahati airport’s Terminal 2 was recognized for a design inspired by the ecological and cultural heritage of northeast India. The terminal, envisioned as a key gateway to the region, draws inspiration from the “Bamboo Orchid” and incorporates biophilic design principles aimed at highlighting biodiversity while supporting sustainability and operational efficiency.

The two Indian airports were recognized alongside aviation projects in Guangzhou, China; Frankfurt am Main, Germany; Kandal Stueng, Cambodia; Pittsburgh; and San Diego.

A spokesperson for Adani Airport Holdings said the recognition reflects the company’s focus on building airport infrastructure that combines design, functionality, sustainability and operational efficiency.

“We are honoured to see our airports recognised on a global platform and remain committed to delivering world-class experiences that position India among the leading aviation markets of the world. At Adani Airports, we see airports as important connectors of people and regions,” the spokesperson said.

The company said the recognition validates its vision of developing airport infrastructure that meets global standards while showcasing India’s design capabilities and aviation ambitions.

Prix Versailles, launched in 2015, is considered one of the world’s leading architecture and design awards. It recognizes airports and terminals that go beyond traditional infrastructure by combining aesthetics, sustainability and cultural significance. (Source: IANS)