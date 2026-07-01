India, EU Reaffirm Commitment to Sustainable Ship Recycling

New Delhi — India and the European Union have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation on sustainable ship recycling while reviewing progress toward recognizing Indian recycling yards under the European Union Ship Recycling Regulation.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy Jessika Roswall.

The two officials assessed the audit and compliance process for Indian ship recycling facilities seeking recognition under the EU regulatory framework, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

More than 30 Indian ship recycling yards have applied for recognition under the EU framework, Sonowal said. Six facilities are currently undergoing the compliance and approval process, while three have completed all required procedures and are eligible to apply for inclusion under the regulation.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the world’s leading ship recycling nation and is steadily strengthening its position as a global hub for safe, environmentally sustainable and responsible ship recycling,” Sonowal said.

Citing estimates from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the minister said India’s share of global ship recycling increased from 30.1 percent in 2024 to 35.4 percent in 2025.

India recycled 2.99 million gross tons of ships in 2025, an increase of nearly 60 percent from 1.86 million gross tons in 2024.

Sonowal said the government is supporting the listing of Indian ship recycling yards through audits, inspections and regulatory compliance measures. Indian facilities have also invested in infrastructure and operational improvements to meet international standards, he said.

The facilities are supported by environmental and worker welfare infrastructure, including effluent treatment plants, scientific waste management systems, multi-specialty healthcare facilities backed by the Red Cross Society and dedicated worker housing.

The government also conducts periodic and surprise inspections to ensure compliance with environmental regulations, worker safety standards and transparency requirements. (Source: IANS)