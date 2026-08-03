IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh Takes Charge, Eyes International Expansion

New Delhi — IndiGo’s newly appointed CEO Willie Walsh has assumed his role as the airline seeks to accelerate its next phase of growth and expand its international operations, the company said Monday.

IndiGo announced Walsh’s appointment in March. He brings more than four decades of experience in the global aviation industry and previously served as Director General of the International Air Transport Association.

The airline said Walsh will work closely with its board and management team to build on IndiGo’s operational strengths and advance its long-term strategic goals.

Welcoming Walsh, IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said the airline is entering its third decade and is well-positioned for further growth.

“His extensive global experience in the aviation industry, combined with his operational and strategic expertise, will be instrumental as IndiGo accelerates its international expansion strategy,” Bhatia said.

Walsh said IndiGo has built a strong legacy over the past two decades and become one of the world’s largest airlines in a relatively short period.

“With India becoming one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, the opportunities ahead for IndiGo are immense. There could not be a more exciting and opportune time for me to join IndiGo than now,” Walsh said.

As CEO, Walsh will oversee the airline’s overall management and strategic direction. His priorities will include expanding IndiGo’s global network, improving operational performance, strengthening its commercial strategy and enhancing the customer experience.

Walsh began his aviation career as a pilot with Aer Lingus and became the Irish airline’s CEO in 2001.

He later served as CEO of British Airways from 2005 to 2011 and led International Airlines Group, the parent company of British Airways, Iberia and other carriers, from 2011 to 2020. He subsequently served as Director General of IATA.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, IndiGo’s parent company, traded higher at Rs 5,381 on the National Stock Exchange during Monday morning trading. (Source: IANS)