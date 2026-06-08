BMW Group India to Raise Vehicle Prices by Up to 2 Percent From July 1

New Delhi — BMW Group India said Monday it will raise prices by up to 2 percent across its full range of BMW and MINI vehicles starting July 1, citing macroeconomic pressures, including rupee depreciation and higher logistics costs.

The company said the price increase will apply to both locally manufactured models and completely built-up units sold in India.

Locally produced vehicles include the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, M340i and iX1 Long Wheelbase.

BMW’s completely built-up portfolio includes performance and electric models such as the i5 M60, i7, i7 M70, iX, M440i Convertible, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M5 and XM. Those models will also be covered by the price revision.

Hardeep Singh Brar, president and CEO of BMW Group India, said the company’s strong demand and premium positioning in India’s luxury car market have supported steady growth, but rising cost pressures have made the price adjustment necessary.

“Our robust demand and exceptional product range allow BMW Group India to consistently set new benchmarks in the luxury mobility space,” he said.

Brar said the revision is intended to preserve the company’s premium standards while ensuring continued delivery of engineering quality and customer service.

“This adjustment ensures the uninterrupted delivery of the superior engineering and world-class care our buyers expect,” he added.

BMW Group India also highlighted its financial services arm, which offers customized financing options, including flexible monthly installments, reduced interest rates on select models, assured buy-back options and end-of-term flexibility through its BMW Smart Finance program.

“BMW Smart Finance offering includes attractive monthly instalments, reduced rate of interest for selective models, assured buy-back options and flexible end-of-term opportunities among other benefits,” the company said. (Source: IANS)