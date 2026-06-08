Virginia Looks to Draw More Indian Tourists as Arrivals Grow

New Delhi — The Virginia Tourism Corporation is increasing its engagement with India’s travel industry as the state looks to boost overnight stays and visitor spending from one of its fastest-growing international markets, according to a new report.

India has become Virginia’s second-largest international source market and its largest overseas market. Preliminary estimates show that Virginia welcomed just over 65,000 Indian visitors in 2025, generating about $112 million in visitor spending. In 2024, the state recorded more than 69,000 Indian arrivals and about $124 million in spending.

Heidi Johannesen, managing director of global markets at the Virginia Tourism Corporation, told Indian travel partners during a visit that the slight decline in arrivals was linked to broader geopolitical developments and visa-related challenges.

Tourism officials said their priority is to build awareness among Indian tour operators and travel advisors about Virginia attractions beyond Luray Caverns, which many Indian visitors currently visit as a day trip from the Washington, D.C., area without staying overnight.

Christi Braginton, director of global markets at the Virginia Tourism Corporation, said the state’s broader offerings include Mount Vernon, Monticello, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and Fairfax County, though many visitors remain unaware of them.

Officials said Virginia’s tourism appeal extends from mountains and beaches to vineyards, culinary experiences, theme parks and major historical landmarks.

To improve awareness, the Virginia Tourism Corporation runs cooperative marketing campaigns, trade and consumer media outreach, social media initiatives and direct engagement with Indian travel partners.

Officials also said visitors should come to Virginia if they “want to experience that true depth of independence” during ongoing celebrations marking 250 years of American independence.

“Major commemorative activities are planned around Colonial Williamsburg, including fireworks displays, historical presentations and re-enactments,” the report said. (Source: IANS)