Origin Medical Names Sripad Krishna Devalla CEO Ahead of Commercial Launch

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Origin Medical has named co-founder Sripad Krishna Devalla as chief executive officer as the Cambridge-based AI prenatal care technology company prepares for the commercial launch of its ultrasound workflow platform.

Devalla, who previously served as chief technology officer, succeeds co-founder Jens Thang, who will move into the role of chief operating officer. Thang will oversee commercial execution, operational scaling and market delivery as the company enters its next phase of growth.

The leadership transition comes as Origin Medical expands its executive team and board leadership while moving from product development toward commercialization.

“As we enter this next phase, our focus is on bringing AI into the core of prenatal care in a way that strengthens, not replaces, clinical expertise,” Devalla said. “We are building technology that fits naturally into the ultrasound workflow, helping clinicians manage day-to-day imaging with greater confidence while delivering consistent, high-quality care at scale.”

Devalla has led Origin Medical’s product strategy, platform architecture and artificial intelligence roadmap since the company’s founding. As CEO, he will focus on commercial growth, strategic partnerships and expansion in U.S. and international markets.

Thang, who has led the company since its inception, said the shift reflects Origin Medical’s move toward market execution.

“This is a pivotal moment for the company, and I am stepping into the COO role to lead the execution required for our next phase of growth,” Thang said. “We have built an exceptional platform, a highly capable team, and a strong foundation. My focus now is to convert that foundation into market-ready execution — scaling responsibly, operating with discipline, and delivering on our commitment to clinicians, patients, and partners.”

Origin Medical also announced several executive appointments to support clinical adoption, regulatory strategy, customer deployment and market expansion.

Jeroen P. Vanderhoeven has joined the company as chief medical officer and will oversee clinical strategy and regulatory alignment. Dawn Finlay Noahubi, RDMS, was named vice president of clinical affairs and applications, where she will lead clinical programs and provider adoption initiatives. Allan Bottemiller joined as vice president of enterprise solutions, responsible for health system integration and customer success. Matt Brand was appointed vice president of marketing and will direct go-to-market strategy and commercial alignment.

The company also appointed Chris Blackley, co-founder and CEO of Prescryptive Health, to its board of directors. Blackley brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare technology, cloud platforms and health information policy.

In his board role, Blackley will advise Origin Medical on governance, enterprise commercialization, capital strategy and strategic relationships with health systems and payers.

The executive expansion positions Origin Medical for its next phase of growth as hospitals and health systems evaluate artificial intelligence tools to improve efficiency, workflow management and access to care. The company said its platform is designed to support clinicians in prenatal ultrasound workflows while helping providers deliver consistent care at scale.

For the Indo-U.S. business community, Devalla’s appointment highlights the growing role of Indian-origin technology leaders in advancing healthcare innovation in the United States. Under his leadership, Origin Medical will focus on commercialization, partnerships and broader adoption of AI-enabled prenatal care technology.