India and U.S. Move Closer to Finalizing Bilateral Trade Agreement

New Delhi — India and the United States are making significant progress toward finalizing a bilateral trade agreement that could expand economic opportunities and strengthen commercial ties between the two countries, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Tuesday.

Gor made the remarks as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer arrived in New Delhi for high-level trade negotiations with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

“Welcome to India, @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer! Great to have you here as we drive forward our ambitious trade agenda. We are moving decisively toward finalizing a strong bilateral trade agreement that will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries and significantly deepen the U.S.-India economic partnership,” Gor said in a post on X.

Greer’s visit comes at a critical stage in negotiations over the proposed bilateral trade agreement. He is expected to hold several rounds of talks with Goyal as both governments work to finalize a framework for the first phase of the pact.

Gor said Monday that multiple meetings had been scheduled between Greer and Goyal to advance the negotiations.

The ministerial discussions follow talks between the countries’ chief negotiators earlier this month. India and the United States are seeking to complete an interim trade arrangement that could serve as the foundation for a broader agreement.

Goyal has expressed confidence that the two sides are making progress in resolving outstanding issues and could complete the first phase of the agreement by the middle of next month.

The negotiations have taken on added urgency ahead of the July 24 expiration of a temporary 10% U.S. tariff imposed on trading partners.

The tariff was introduced earlier this year and applies in addition to existing most-favored-nation duty rates. (Source: IANS)